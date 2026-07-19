Japan needs debate on nuclear weapons: Defense minister

Japan's defense chief said Tokyo needs a debate on nuclear weapons, as some European countries are seeking greater nuclear deterrence, local media reported on Sunday.

Japan "cannot avoid touching" the issue, Shinjiro Koizumi said in an online program, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

Observing that Japan's security environment has grown "harsher," he argued that Tokyo needs to change a situation in which some topics are considered unacceptable to debate.

Koizumi cited France and Finland's pursuit of stronger nuclear deterrence.

Finland's parliament in June approved a bill that would allow nuclear weapons to be brought into the country, while French President Emmanuel Macron said in March that his country would increase the number of nuclear warheads.

Japan, which relies on the US nuclear umbrella, is the only country to have suffered a nuclear attack.

It maintains its three principles of not producing, possessing, or allowing nuclear weapons on its territory.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government invited backlash from opposition parties and some countries in December last year after a source involved in devising the country's security policy said Japan should possess nuclear weapons.

Former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera also said late last year that Japan needs to debate the future of its non-nuclear principles.