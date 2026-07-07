China expels Japanese fishing boat intruding into its territorial waters

China said Tuesday that it expelled a Japanese fishing boat that had intruded into its territorial waters, state media reported.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) expelled the Zuihou Maru after it intruded into waters off Chiwei Yu island, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Chiwei Yu is the easternmost island of the Diaoyu Islands and their affiliated islands.

The CCG vessels took necessary measures to warn and expel the fishing boat in accordance with the law, said Jiang Lue, a spokesperson for the CCG.

Highlighting that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's "inherent territory," the spokesperson urged Japan to "immediately stop all infringement and provocative acts" in relevant waters.

The CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection and law-enforcement operations in the territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands and safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson added.

There was no immediate reaction from Japan.



