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News Asia China launches new satellite group into space

China launches new satellite group into space

China has launched a new group of satellites into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, state media said Sunday. The satellites joined the commercial Spacesail Constellation, marking the 655th mission of the Long March rocket series.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published July 05,2026
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CHINA LAUNCHES NEW SATELLITE GROUP INTO SPACE

China has sent a new satellite group into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi province, state media reported on Sunday.

The satellite group was launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket on Saturday and entered its preset orbit "successfully," Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The group will form part of the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network.

This launch marked the 655th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.