8 killed, several injured in Indian road accident

Eight people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck and caught fire in the Indian state of Rajasthan, an official said early Wednesday.

The incident took place in Dausa, Rajasthan, the local media reported, citing senior police official Piyush Dixit.

He said a passenger bus and a truck collided head-on, and the bus then caught fire.

"Six people died from burn injuries and two from head injuries," Dixit said, adding that the bus had around 28 or 29 people on board.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, and police launched an investigation into the incident, public broadcaster All India Radio said.





