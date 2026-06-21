Pakistani premier arrives in Switzerland for US-Iran technical-level talks

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Switzerland on Sunday morning to attend technical-level talks between the US and Iran to end the armed conflict in the Middle East, local media reported.

Sharif, along with army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, will represent Pakistan in the talks on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, in Burgenstock, a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The high-level delegations from Iran, Qatar, and the US will be part of these talks, which marks the first formal engagement between the warring sides after the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday.

"Pakistan will continue to support and advance the implementation of the understandings reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States," the statement added.

On the sidelines of the talks, Sharif is also expected to hold bilateral interactions with the participating delegations from Iran, Qatar, Switzerland, and the US, to reaffirm Pakistan's "enduring commitment to dialogue and durable peace in the region."

The signing of the deal by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had set the stage for direct talks in Switzerland.

The US and Iran had been set to hold the talks in Switzerland on Friday to start a 60-day negotiation period, before it was postponed.

After securing a ceasefire on April 8, Pakistan hosted the highest‑level direct talks between Washington and Tehran on April 12‑13 since they severed diplomatic ties in 1979.



