China claims Japan’s military buildup is ‘increasingly serious’

China on Wednesday voiced strong concern over Japan's latest defense policy proposals, warning that Tokyo's military buildup is becoming "increasingly serious" and allegedly poses risks to regional stability.

Commenting on a draft proposal adopted by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Wednesday said the document reflected attempts by some forces in Japan to pursue remilitarization, break away from post-war norms, and accelerate military expansion.

The proposal, Jian said in his regular briefing, is "expected to be submitted to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba by the end of June, calls for substantial increases in defense spending, citing a deteriorating security environment, including China's military modernization and NATO's benchmark of spending 3.5% of GDP on defense."

It also advocates strengthening counterstrike capabilities, developing defenses against large-scale saturation attacks, introducing next-generation submarines capable of carrying long-range missiles, reinforcing reliance on the US nuclear deterrent, and ensuring Japan can sustain combat operations for at least one year, said Jian.

"China and the international community are deeply concerned and highly vigilant about this development," Jian said, accusing Japan of exaggerating regional threats and using them to justify military expansion.

Japan has steadily increased defense spending in recent years and revised key security strategies in 2022 to allow the acquisition of long-range strike capabilities, marking the country's most significant defense shift since World War II.

Tokyo argues the measures are necessary amid growing security challenges, including China's expanding military activities in the East China Sea and around Taiwan.

China, however, says Japan's security policy is becoming increasingly offensive and expansionary, warning that the trend challenges the post-war international order and warrants close international scrutiny.





