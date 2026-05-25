North Korea to hold key ruling party meeting next month

North Korea will convene a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) next month, state media reported Monday.

The WPK's political bureau has decided to hold the second plenary meeting of the ninth central committee in late June, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The meeting will be convened "in order to have an interim review of the implementation of the party and state policies for 2026 and discuss the work in the second half of the year and a series of important issues," KCNA said.

North Korea regularly holds plenary meetings at the end of June and December while also convening them when important issues need to be discussed.The planned June meeting comes as North Korea seeks to implement follow-up measures for decisions made at the ninth party congress held in late February.



