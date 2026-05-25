China condemns deadly Pakistan train attack, vows continued counterterrorism cooperation

China on Monday condemned a deadly attack on a passenger train in Pakistan that killed at least 28 people.

The attack, believed to have been carried out by a suicide bomber, took place Sunday in southwestern Balochistan province.

"China strongly condemns the terrorist attack, firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

"We stand ready to further strengthen counter-terrorism, security cooperation with Pakistan to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," she added.

At least 28 people were killed and another 90 injured in the explosion along a railway line in Balochistan on Sunday.

Police said the blast occurred while the train was heading toward the city's cantonment area.

Balochistan, a mineral-rich region and a major route for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has long experienced militant violence linked to separatist groups.





