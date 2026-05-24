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News Asia More than 10 missing after heavy rains batter southwest China

More than 10 missing after heavy rains batter southwest China

Over 10 people are missing in southwest China's Yongchuan district after massive, continuous rainfall caused extraordinary downpours, raising fears of geological disasters and prompting an emergency search.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published May 24,2026
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MORE THAN 10 MISSING AFTER HEAVY RAINS BATTER SOUTHWEST CHINA

More than 10 people are missing after massive rains battered southwest China's Yongchuan district, state media reported Sunday.

Heavy downpours struck the region late Saturday and continued until midday Sunday, with Guankouwan and Hanjiagou villages logging 296.7 millimeters (11.6 inches) and 256.9 mm of extraordinary rainstorms, respectively, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

Meteorological authorities warned that, considering the short interval between the current and previous rounds of heavy rainfall, the continuous precipitation poses a higher risk of inducing geological disasters, including landslides, collapses and debris flows.

Authorities activated a Level-III emergency response for geological disasters in the Yongchuan district as relevant departments are carrying out an emergency rescue operation to find missing persons.