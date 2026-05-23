North Korean women crowned Asian club champions in South

The first North Korean sports team to visit the South in eight years said they were ready to take on the world after winning the Asian Women's Champions League on Saturday.

Naegohyang Women's FC beat Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 in the final in the South Korean city of Suwon, thanks to captain Kim Kyong Yong's goal just before half-time.

Naegohyang's win means they will appear at next year's FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which features the champions of each of the six continental confederations, with the final four games in Miami.

Women's football is one of the strongest international sports for diplomatically isolated and impoverished North Korea, with their national sides regularly competing at the highest levels in Asia and globally.

Naegohyang coach Ri Yu Il thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his "warm love, care and trust" before looking forward to locking horns with the world's best teams.

"Today, as we face a historic moment advancing into the world as the top team in Asia, the emotions and passion we feel are simply indescribable," he said.

"The trophy ceremony has already concluded and now we face the task of confronting various new challenges ahead of us."

Ri and Kim, who was named the tournament's best player, later walked out of the news conference after a South Korean reporter asked them a question that referred to their country as the "north side".

The country is officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

After winning the final, the Naegohyang players unfurled North Korea's national flag - long considered taboo in South Korea under its National Security Act.

Naegohyang, who were founded in 2012 and whose name means "My Hometown" in Korean, have been the subject of much interest since arriving in South Korea last week.

They beat South Korean team Suwon FC Women 2-1 in the semi-finals, which were also played in Suwon.

A cheering squad of around 1,200 members of civic groups backed by Seoul's unification ministry attended the final.

"All of our players focused solely on winning today's match, putting in the effort while cherishing every minute and second," said Ri.

"I did not have the time or room to concern myself with various other issues."

The North Koreans edged Tokyo in a final that featured plenty of hard tackles but was played in a fair spirit.

The two teams had met earlier in the competition, with the Japanese side winning 4-0 in the first round in Myanmar.

'Closest neighbours'

The final was a much closer affair, with Tokyo having the better of the first half until Kim gave Naegohyang the lead one minute before the interval.

"Although our players lacked experience in senior-level matches, we have improved significantly as a team," said Kim.

"Through this match, we will strive to overcome our shortcomings and definitely achieve great results in future world-class competitions."

Tickets for the final were still available shortly before kick-off and swathes of empty seats could be seen among the crowd of 2,670 fans.

There were no official Naegohyang supporters because North Koreans are generally not allowed into the South, and the two countries have technically remained at war since 1950.

South Korean spectators, wearing sunglasses and caps under the sunny weather, beat traditional Korean drums while cheering for Naegohyang.

Cheong Wook-sik, director of South Korean NGO Peace Network, told AFP before the game that Naegohyang's visit was "emotionally overwhelming for many of us".

"We have long been the closest neighbours, yet also the most hostile towards each other," he said.

"I hope these football events can help change that, even if it may sound too idealistic."

Choi Hyo-kwan, who is originally from the North, was attending the game at the age of 94.

"I heard they were playing Japan today, so I came out to support them," he said.

"Above all, I just hope everyone stays healthy, avoids injuries and goes all the way to victory."

North Korea rank 11th in the FIFA women's world ranking, far above their men's team, which is ranked 118th.