TAIWAN SAYS IT IS AN INDEPENDENT NATION, AFTER TRUMPS WARNING

Taiwan says it is an 'independent' nation, after Trump's warning

Taiwan said Saturday it is an "independent" nation, hours after US President Donald Trump warned the democratic island against declaring formal independence.

Taiwan "is a sovereign and independent democratic nation, and is not subordinate to the People's Republic of China", Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also insisted that US arms sales were part of Washington's security commitment to Taiwan, after Trump flagged that he was considering the issue.

"Regarding Taiwan-US arms sales, this is not only a US security commitment to Taiwan clearly stipulated in the Taiwan Relations Act, but also a form of joint deterrence against regional threats," the ministry said.

Taiwan's statements came a day after Trump wrapped up a visit to Beijing where Chinese President Xi Jinping had pressed him not to support the self-ruling island, which China claims is part of its territory.