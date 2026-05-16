6 killed, several injured as freight train rams into bus in Bangkok

At least six people were killed and several others injured after a freight train collided with a public bus in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Saturday afternoon, triggering a major fire near the Makkasan railway crossing, local media reported.

The crash occurred in the afternoon on Asok-Din Daeng Road between the Rama IX and Asok-Phet intersections, Thai PBS reported.

Witnesses said the impact caused the bus to burst into flames, while several nearby vehicles were also damaged.

According to Khaosod English, at least six people were killed in the incident, though authorities had not officially confirmed the death toll by Saturday evening.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene as reports emerged that several passengers may have been trapped inside the burning bus.

Rescue workers continued search and recovery operations amid heavy smoke and severe traffic congestion in the area.





