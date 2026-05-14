Another Japanese crude oil tanker exits Strait of Hormuz

Another Japanese crude oil tanker belonging to the Eneos Holdings Inc. group has successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz and is heading toward Japan, local media reported Thursday.

The development marks the second Japan-bound tanker to leave the Persian Gulf since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Kyodo News reported, citing company and government officials.

Eneos President Tomohide Miyata said the Eneos Endeavor, operated by group firm Eneos Ocean Corp., had safely exited the key waterway and resumed its voyage to Japan.

The tanker, carrying four Japanese crew members, is expected to arrive between late May and early June.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the vessel did not pay any transit toll to Iran for its passage and confirmed that Tokyo had "directly requested Iran on every occasion" to facilitate safe navigation through the strait.

He added that 39 Japan-linked vessels remain in the Persian Gulf, while Japan continues diplomatic efforts to ensure safe passage for commercial shipping through the strategic chokepoint.

"We will continue to make all diplomatic efforts and coordination to realize the passage through the strait as soon as possible for all vessels, including those related to Japan," he told reporters.

Eneos said it was "very pleased" the tanker had passed safely but declined to provide further operational details.

Last month, a crude oil tanker operated by a subsidiary of Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co. became the first Japanese tanker to transit the strait.

Japan remains heavily dependent on Middle Eastern crude oil, most of which passes through the Strait of Hormuz.





