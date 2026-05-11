China says seeking 'more stability' ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping greet each other as they arrive for talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

China said Monday it was ready to work with the United States in the pursuit of "more stability" globally, ahead of this week's meeting between leaders Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

"Top-level diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-US relations," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing.

"China is willing to work with the United States in the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit, to expand cooperation, manage differences, and inject more stability and certainty into a volatile and intertwined world."























