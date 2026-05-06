China orders fireworks factories in Hunan to suspend production after deadly blast

Chinese authorities have ordered all fireworks enterprises in Hunan province to immediately suspend production for a full safety overhaul following a deadly factory explosion, according to state-run media.

The directive comes after a blast Monday in the city of Liuyang in Hunan province which left 26 people dead and 61 injured, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The provincial emergency management department said the suspension aims to eliminate safety risks across the sector, with inspections expected to review compliance standards and operational procedures.

Liuyang, widely regarded as China's fireworks manufacturing hub, hosts more than 400 production enterprises.

The city's annual output exceeded 50 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) in 2025, accounting for roughly 70% of China's total fireworks exports.

Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion, while safety checks across the province are being intensified to prevent further incidents.