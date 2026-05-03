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News Asia Japanese premier to discuss energy security with Australian counterpart: Report

Japanese premier to discuss energy security with Australian counterpart: Report

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae will meet with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to discuss energy security, defense, critical minerals, and broader economic cooperation. The leaders are expected to affirm joint efforts to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and prevent export restrictions.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published May 03,2026
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JAPANESE PREMIER TO DISCUSS ENERGY SECURITY WITH AUSTRALIAN COUNTERPART: REPORT

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is expected to discuss energy security with her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during their scheduled meeting on Monday, Japan's state media reported.

Takaichi is scheduled to arrive late Sunday in Canberra for a three-day visit on the second leg of a five-day tour of Vietnam and Australia, state broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

Australia is Japan's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, and also imports light gas oil refined in Japan.

At the meeting, the two leaders are expected to also focus on defense, critical minerals and broader economic security.

A joint statement affirming cooperation to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and avoid unjustified export restrictions is also likely to be issued, according to NHK.