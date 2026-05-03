Japanese premier to discuss energy security with Australian counterpart: Report

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is expected to discuss energy security with her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during their scheduled meeting on Monday, Japan's state media reported.

Takaichi is scheduled to arrive late Sunday in Canberra for a three-day visit on the second leg of a five-day tour of Vietnam and Australia, state broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

Australia is Japan's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, and also imports light gas oil refined in Japan.

At the meeting, the two leaders are expected to also focus on defense, critical minerals and broader economic security.

A joint statement affirming cooperation to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and avoid unjustified export restrictions is also likely to be issued, according to NHK.





