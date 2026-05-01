China expands its zero-tariffs treatment to 53 African nations

China on Friday extended zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, a move aimed at strengthening trade ties and supporting industrial development across the continent, according to state-run media.

Under the new policy, tariffs have been removed on imports from 53 African nations, including emerging economies such as Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria, Xinhua News reported.

The initiative builds on earlier measures that granted full tariff exemptions to the continent's 33 least developed countries.

The first shipment to benefit from the expanded policy 24 tonnes of apples from South Africa cleared customs in Shenzhen on Friday, marking a symbolic start to broader market access for African goods.

China's commerce authorities said the move will give African exports from cocoa and coffee to citrus fruits and wine a competitive edge in the Chinese market, where such products previously faced tariffs ranging from 8 to 30%.

Officials also expect the policy to encourage investment in African processing industries, helping shift economies beyond raw material exports.

China remains Africa's largest trading partner, as China-Africa trade hit a record high of $348 billion in 2025. Of this total, China's imports from Africa amounted to $123 billion, an increase of 5.4% year on year.

The new tariff exemption aligns with China's wider push to deepen economic openness. Under the framework of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Beijing aims to further open its markets while building a transparent, stable, and predictable business environment. Authorities have also committed to enhancing the quality and scope of trade and investment cooperation through 2030.