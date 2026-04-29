India says talks with Iran continue on passage of vessels via Strait of Hormuz

India on Wednesday said talks with Iran continue on the passage of vessels via the Strait of Hormuz, according to a senior official.

Mukesh Mangal, a senior Indian official from the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry, said New Delhi has been discussing with Tehran about the passage of the vessels.

"I would like to say here that we have been in, we have been discussing with Iran authorities through, of course, the Ministry of External Affairs for taking out our vessels," Mangal told reporters in the Indian capital when asked about a Japanese crude tanker which crossed the key waterway on Tuesday.

The Japanese crude tanker was the first such vessel to transit Hormuz since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran on Feb. 28.

"We were the top country to take out vessels from, especially LPG vessels from that area. So, efforts are being made by India also. So, it's not Japan alone, but all the countries are trying. We are also trying," said Mangal.

About 20% of the global oil supply passes through the strait daily, and heightened insecurity has driven up oil prices, as well as shipping and insurance costs.

India announced this month that it has resumed oil purchases from Iran for the first time in seven years, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has disrupted global energy supplies, particularly across Asia.

Subsequently, 2 million barrels of Iranian crude oil have reached India.

India sources nearly 50% of its energy supplies, worth $180 billion in 2024, from the Middle East, according to the latest available data.