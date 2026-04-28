South Korean court sentences lawmaker to 2-year prison term over funds from Unification Church

A South Korean court sentenced a lawmaker from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) to two years in prison Tuesday on charges of accepting illegal political funds from the country's Unification Church, according to a local media report.

The Seoul High Court handed down the sentence to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong after finding him guilty of accepting 100 million won ($68,000) from a church official seeking favors from the former administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja is also facing trial on bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee. She is currently in detention following the rejection of her request to extend her temporary release in February this year due to health issues.

The Seoul High Court is set to rule on the corruption charges against former first lady Kim after a lower court sentenced her to one year and eight months in prison in January this year.





