Japan lifts ban on lethal arms exports in major defense policy shift: Report

Japan, in a significant departure from its postwar security posture, has scrapped longstanding limits on military equipment transfers, opening the door to the export of lethal weapons as it seeks to expand its defense industry and strategic reach, local media reported.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi approved the changes on Tuesday, replacing the previous system -- restricted to five categories of nonlethal equipment -- with a new framework dividing defense exports into "weapons" and "non-weapons," according to the Japan Times.

The former includes systems such as warships, tanks and missiles, while the latter covers items like radar and protective gear.

Under the revised policy, decisions on exporting lethal weapons will be reviewed by Japan's National Security Council and limited to countries with existing defense cooperation agreements with Tokyo, currently numbering 17.

While exports to nations engaged in active conflicts will generally be prohibited, the government has introduced a clause allowing exceptions based on Japan's security needs.

The new rules also permit the transfer of jointly developed weapons to third countries, including next-generation fighter jets being developed under the Global Combat Air Program with Britain and Italy.

Last week, Japan and Australia finalized a major defense agreement worth up to A$20 billion ($14.4 billion) to jointly develop a new fleet of advanced naval frigates.

The shift is also expected to expand Japan's official security assistance program, allowing broader military aid to partner countries as Japan repositions itself in a rapidly evolving global security landscape.