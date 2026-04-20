North Korea test-fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

North Korea announced Monday that it had test-fired five short-range Hwasongpho-11 Ra surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missiles following reports by South Korea and Japan of launches toward the East Sea.

The launch was attended by leader Kim Jong-un to evaluate the missile's warhead capability, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The purpose of the test-fire was to "verify the characteristics and power of cluster bomb warhead and fragmentation mine warhead applied to the tactical ballistic missile," the agency reported.

It added that five of the tactical missiles struck a target area near an island at a distance of roughly 136 kilometers (85 miles) with "very high density."

According to KCNA, Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the launch, saying it was of "weighty significance."

Earlier on Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the missiles launched from the Sinpho area in North Korea at around 6.10 am (2110GMT Saturday), which flew 140 kilometers (87 miles), Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Our military is closely monitoring North Korea's various movements under a robust South Korea-US combined defense posture and maintains the capabilities and posture to respond to any provocation in an overwhelming manner," said the JCS.

Japan's Defense Ministry also noted the ballistic missile launch, with the projectiles apparently having fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, with no damage reported in the country, Kyodo News Agency reported.