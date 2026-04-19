Ukraine claims its forces stuck defense-industrial complex in southwestern Russia

Ukraine claimed Sunday that its forces struck the Atlant Aero defense-industrial complex in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog in an overnight attack, causing a fire at the site.

The Ukrainian General Staff said the strike would reduce Russia's ability to produce UAVs (drones) and weaken its ability to attack civilian targets in Ukraine.

Authorities said Atlant Aero handles the design, production, and testing of strike and reconnaissance Molniya-type drones, as well as components for the Orion UAV.

Ukrainian forces also reportedly struck several other "important facilities," including logistics depots in Manhush, Topolyne, and Mariupol in the occupied Donetsk region, Smile in occupied Zaporizhzhia, fuel storage tanks near occupied Novopoltavka, and an ammunition depot near Trudove, Zaporizhzhia.

Yury Slyusar, the governor of Russia's Rostov region, said on Telegram that three people were injured in Taganrog in the overnight attack.

"A missile strike on Taganrog damaged commercial infrastructure. A fire broke out at warehouse facilities," he said.



