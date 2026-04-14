CHINAS XI SEEKS COOPERATION WITH SPAIN TO OPPOSE ‘LAW OF JUNGLE AMID US-IRAN CONFLICT

China's Xi seeks cooperation with Spain to oppose ‘law of jungle' amid US-Iran conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sought to strengthen cooperation with Spain to oppose a return of the world to the "law of the jungle" amid ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.

This came during Xi's meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

"The world today is in turmoil, confronted with the contest between the rule of law and the rule of power," Xi said, urging Madrid and Beijing to "jointly defend true multilateralism."

The comments from Xi released by state media did not directly mention the US-Israeli war with Iran.

However, both Spain and China, expected to host US President Donald Trump next month, have denounced the US-Israeli strikes against Iran as "unacceptable" and "illegal."

Sanchez arrived in China on Saturday for a five-day visit, his fourth since taking office.

This trip comes about five months after Spanish King Felipe VI paid a state visit to China -- the first by a Spanish monarch in 18 years.

Spain and China saw bilateral trade volume climb over $55 billion last year as Beijing remains Madrid's largest trading partner outside the EU.





