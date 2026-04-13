South Korea to test AI-based smart city technologies in 5 Southeast Asian countries

South Korea said Monday that it will carry out pilot projects to test smart city technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI) in five Southeast Asian countries aimed at helping address urban challenges and support domestic firms' global expansions, local media reported.

The country's Land Ministry said it has selected six projects to be carried out in five countries under its 2026 K-City Network program, an initiative that supports the application of domestic smart city projects, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In Brunei, an AI-based smart city platform will be tested to improve water management and disaster response, while a smart traffic management system will help optimize traffic signals in Bacoor city in the Philippines.

Projects in Vietnam will help introduce on-demand transport services in Ho Chi Minh City and deploy AI-based smart intersection control systems in Can Tho to improve traffic flow.

Other projects include implementing a safety management solution for aging buildings in Surin, Thailand, and deploying a traffic management system in Penang, Malaysia to detect accidents and congestion.

The ministry said the program is expected to help validate the effectiveness of Korean smart technologies in overseas markets and lead to follow-up exports and investment opportunities.



