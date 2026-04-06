South Korean military launches annual defense drills to enhance 'integrated defense posture'

The South Korean military on Monday launched its annual defense drills in coordination with government, police, and firefighting agencies to enhance an integrated defense posture across the country.

The first phase of the months-long Hwarang defense drills began for a five-day run in the southeastern city of Daegu and North Gyeongsang province, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

These exercises will continue through November in the country's other regions.

This year's drills will focus on training under various emergency scenarios, including drone attacks against energy facilities and other key national infrastructure.

Launched in 1977, the Hwarang drills are designed to assess an integrated defense posture between relevant agencies, incorporating contingencies tailored to participating regions.





