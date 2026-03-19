Japan rejects US report on Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks ahead of Trump summit

Japan on Thursday rejected a US intelligence report claiming that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks suggesting Japan could intervene militarily in a Taiwan crisis represent "a significant shift" for a sitting leader.

The statement came just ahead of Takaichi's summit with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said: "The government's position has been consistent, and the view that it represents a significant shift is inaccurate," according to Kyodo News.

Takaichi herself argued that her statements align with the Japanese government's interpretation of the 2015 security legislation, which allows for collective self-defense and the defense of allies even when Japan is not directly attacked.

The US intelligence report said Takaichi's November remarks framing a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan as a "survival-threatening situation" could justify Japanese military action and may be seen by China as supporting Taiwan's independence.

China responded, calling Takaichi's comments "blatant interference" in its internal affairs and a potential military threat.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said her remarks "reveal ambitions for armed intervention in the Taiwan question" and undermine regional stability. "China has repeatedly made its solemn position clear," he added.

Takaichi arrived in Washington on Thursday for a three-day visit.

Ahead of her trip, she highlighted the importance of reducing tensions in the Middle East and safeguarding key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, citing implications for both Japan and the US.

At the White House, Takaichi and Trump are expected to reaffirm the US-Japan alliance, advance economic cooperation, and review progress under a bilateral trade and investment agreement finalized last July, under which Japan pledged $550 billion in investments in US strategic industries in exchange for reduced tariffs.

Japanese officials said additional investment deals could total up to 10 trillion yen ($63 billion).