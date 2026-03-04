South Korean Navy chief suspended for 1 month over alleged involvement in Yoon’s martial law bid

South Korean Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil has received a one-month suspension over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in late 2024, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The decision came after the Defense Ministry convened a committee meeting Friday to determine disciplinary action against Kang after revelations that he aided efforts to form the martial law command on the night of Dec. 3, 2024, the report said.

Kang was relieved from duty last month over the allegations.

At the time martial law was declared, Kang was serving as chief of the directorate of military support at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Earlier, authorities said a six-month investigation reviewed approximately 860 generals and field-grade officers from 24 military commands and units, identifying around 180 personnel suspected of direct or indirect involvement in the effort.

The ministry further determined that around 1,580 troops were mobilized during the short-lived martial law decree.





