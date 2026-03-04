China’s top political advisory body convenes in Beijing

China's top political advisory body convened in Beijing on Wednesday for its annual session, kicking off the weeklong "Two Sessions" meetings.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), alongside other senior leaders.

The CPPCC brings together 2,172 members from across the country, divided into 34 participating groups.

CPPCC Chairman Wang Huning addressed the opening session.

The CPPCC session precedes the opening of the National People's Congress on Thursday. The legislature includes 2,878 deputies.

The parallel annual gatherings, held since 1978, are known as the "Two Sessions," or Lianghui.

Premier Li Qiang is expected to deliver the government work report as head of the State Council, China's Cabinet, and announce economic targets.

Beijing is also set to unveil its 15th Five-Year Plan outlining development priorities for 2026-2030.

China's largest annual political gathering comes amid ongoing military tensions in the Middle East. Since Feb. 28, the United States and Israel have carried out airstrikes on Iran.

The strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and 786 others, including schoolgirls, according to reports.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities. Six US service members have been killed and many others injured.



