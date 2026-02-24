Taiwan rattled by 5.6 magnitude quake, no reports of damage

 Contact Us
Published February 24,2026
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast ⁠of Taiwan's ⁠northeastern county of Yilan on Tuesday, the island's weather administration said, ⁠with no reports of damage.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 66.8 km (41.5 miles), the ⁠weather administration ⁠said.

The fire department said the quake's epicentre was 16.9 km (10.5 miles) from the county government seat and in coastal waters.

Taiwan ⁠lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed ⁠in ‌a ‌quake in southern Taiwan ⁠in 2016, ‌while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed ⁠more than 2,000 ⁠people in 1999.