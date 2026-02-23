China urges US to cancel unilateral tariffs after Supreme Court ruling

China on Monday called on the United States to cancel unilateral tariff measures imposed on its trading partners following a US Supreme Court ruling that struck down multiple tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, state media reported.

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Beijing has consistently opposed unilateral tariff increases and maintains that there are no winners in a trade war, according to the Global Times.

"The unilateral measures taken by the US, including the reciprocal tariffs and fentanyl-related tariffs, not only violate international trade and economic rules but also contravene US domestic law, and they do not serve the interests of any party," the spokesperson said.

The ministry added that past experience shows cooperation between China and the US benefits both countries, while confrontation harms both.

"We have also noted that the US is preparing to adopt alternative measures, such as trade investigations, in an attempt to maintain tariffs on its trading partners. China will closely monitor these developments and firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

The US Supreme Court last week ruled that reciprocal tariffs, fentanyl-related tariffs and other related duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were unlawful.