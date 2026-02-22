SOUTH KOREAS UNIFICATION CHURCH LEADER RETURNS TO DETENTION

A South Korean court has sent the country's Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, who faces trial on bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, back to detention, rejecting a request to extend her temporary release on health grounds, local media reports said Sunday.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday rejected Han's request to extend her suspension from detention, placing her back behind bars the next day, Yonhap News reported.

The court suspended her detention on Feb. 11 through Saturday, after she requested that she stand trial without being detained due to health issues.

Han reportedly received treatment for a recent fall during her release.

It marked Han's second temporary release from detention following her arrest in September.

She underwent eye surgery in November, following a court order.

A special counsel team indicted Han in October on charges of violating the political fund law and other offenses.

In addition to multiple other allegations, she is suspected of being involved in gifting a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to the former first lady.





