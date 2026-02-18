12 killed in firecracker store explosion in central China

Twelve people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker store in the central Hubei province of China on Wednesday, state media reported.

The blast occurred at around 2 pm (0600GMT) in Zhengji town of Xiangyang city, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing local authorities.

The explosion and subsequent fire affected an area of about 50 square meters (538 square feet), the report said.

Emergency responders brought the fire under control by around 3.30 pm (0730GMT), after arriving at the scene.

Twelve bodies were recovered from the site.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.



