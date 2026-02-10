China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to attend Munich Security Conference

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the 62nd Munich Security Conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

According to a ministry spokesperson, Wang will deliver a speech at the conference.

The three-day event, one of the world's most prominent forums on international security, will be held from Feb. 13-15 in the southeastern German city of Munich.

Ahead of the conference, Wang will visit Hungary on Wednesday for bilateral talks with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.





