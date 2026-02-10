China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to attend Munich Security Conference

 Contact Us
Published February 10,2026
China's top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the 62nd Munich Security Conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

According to a ministry spokesperson, Wang will deliver a speech at the conference.

The three-day event, one of the world's most prominent forums on international security, will be held from Feb. 13-15 in the southeastern German city of Munich.

Ahead of the conference, Wang will visit Hungary on Wednesday for bilateral talks with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.