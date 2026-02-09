US, CANADA CONGRATULATE JAPANS TAKAICHI ON HER PARTY’S HISTORIC ELECTION VICTORY

US and Canadian officials congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday following her Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) landslide election victory.

"My sincerest congratulations to Prime Minister Takaichi on her historic victory, securing the biggest post-war electoral margin in Japanese history," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

"As @POTUS has said, she will not let the people of Japan down," he said, referring to US President Donald Trump.

"When Japan is strong, the US is strong in Asia, and the Prime Minister's great relationship with President Trump demonstrates well the lasting bonds between our nations," he added.

Takaichi hailed the support from Trump, who endorsed her before the vote, saying the potential of the US-Japan "alliance is limitless" and emphasizing that the partnership is "built on deep trust and close, strong cooperation."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also congratulated Takaichi for the "decisive victory" in the election.

"I'm looking forward to working with you to further elevate the strong partnership between Canada and Japan, to create more opportunities for both our peoples," he said on X.

The LDP secured at least two-thirds of the seats in the 465-member lower house, rising from 198 before the election and well above the 233 needed for a majority, which it lost in the 2024 election, according to projections from Japan's Kyodo news agency.

The party became the first in Japan's postwar era to achieve a two-thirds lower house majority.

Takaichi dissolved the chamber last month to seek a fresh public mandate.