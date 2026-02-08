Japanese Premier Takaichi calls for debate on revising war-renouncing Constitution after securing election win

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday called for a debate on revising Japan's war-renouncing Constitution after securing a huge win in general elections.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secured at least two-thirds of seats in 465-member lower house, up from 198 before the contest and over the majority line of 233, according to projections by Kyodo news. More than 1,270 candidates competed for seats in the House of Representatives.

The LDP also became the country's first party with a two-thirds lower house majority in postwar era.

Takaichi said she did not plan a major change in her Cabinet, and called for a debate on revising the war-renouncing Constitution, which was adopted after World War II, establishing an exclusively defense-oriented security policy.

Takaichi also hailed support from US President Donald Trump, who endorsed her before the vote. The potential of the US-Japan "Alliance is LIMITLESS," she said on US social media company X. "Alliance and friendship with the United States of America are built on deep trust and close, strong cooperation."

The election, meanwhile, dealt a blow to the newly launched major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, prompting its co-leaders Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito to hint at resigning over an outcome that saw its seats halved from 167 before the polls.

The alliance was formed in January by uniting lower house members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, which ended its 26-year coalition with the LDP in October.

Polling had begun at 7 am (2200GMT Saturday) and concluded at 8 pm (1100GMT). More than 104 million registered voters were eligible to vote.

Early voting took place between Jan. 28 and Feb. 7, and more than 20 million voters cast ballots.

According to Jiji Press, voter turnout in the general election was estimated at about 55.68%.

The election covered 289 constituencies, while the remaining 176 seats are allocated across 11 proportional representation blocs.

The lower chamber was dissolved last month by Takaichi to seek a fresh public mandate.





















