41 'terrorists' killed in 2 separate military operations in Pakistan

At least 41 militants were killed in two separate security operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan, Pakistan's army said Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, the operations were carried out on Thursday in Harnai and Panjgur districts following intelligence reports about the presence of militants.

In the first operation, conducted on the outskirts of the Harnai district, 30 militants were killed during an intense exchange of fire. Another 11 militants were killed in a separate operation in the Panjgur district.

Security forces also recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the militants, the statement said.

Besides weapons and ammunition, looted money from a bank robbery in Panjgur on 15 Dec. 2025 was also recovered from the killed terrorists, it said, adding that the terrorists had previously been involved in a number of terrorist activities.

According to ISPR data, a total of 79 militants have been killed in six different operations conducted this month in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Pakistan has seen a renewed surge in militant violence in recent years, particularly in its western and southwestern regions.



