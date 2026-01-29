CHINAS XI HOSTS UK’S STARMER IN 1ST VISIT BY A BRITISH LEADER IN 8 YEARS

 Contact Us
Chinese President Xi Jinping met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing on Thursday, according to state media, marking the first British PM visit to China since 2018.

Published January 29,2026
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing on Thursday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Starmer, who arrived Wednesday, said the trip aims to create opportunities that will benefit the UK.

The visit marks the first time a British prime minister has visited China since 2018 and comes amid tensions over US tariffs as well as strains among Western allies over issues including US ambitions in Greenland.

Starmer is accompanied by around 60 leaders from business, academia and cultural sectors.