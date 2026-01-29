CHINAS XI HOSTS UK’S STARMER IN 1ST VISIT BY A BRITISH LEADER IN 8 YEARS

China's Xi hosts UK’s Starmer in 1st visit by a British leader in 8 years

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing on Thursday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Starmer, who arrived Wednesday, said the trip aims to create opportunities that will benefit the UK.

The visit marks the first time a British prime minister has visited China since 2018 and comes amid tensions over US tariffs as well as strains among Western allies over issues including US ambitions in Greenland.

Starmer is accompanied by around 60 leaders from business, academia and cultural sectors.





