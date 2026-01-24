Death toll in Pakistan suicide bombing at wedding event climbs to 6

The death toll in a suicide bombing targeting a wedding event in northwestern Pakistan on Friday climbed to six, with more than 20 people injured, a local official said on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman Bilal Ahmed Faizi told Anadolu that the death toll has risen to six after an injured person succumbed to his injuries, while more than 20 people were wounded, with seven still hospitalized.

On Friday night, the explosion targeted the house of Noor Alam Mehsud, a pro-government "peace militia" leader in the Dera Ismail Khan district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, when a wedding ceremony was underway.

Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada later told reporters that the incident was a suicide bombing.

The southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have long been witnessing militant attacks, as the South Asian country has seen a surge in attacks in recent years.



