Death toll of mall fire rises to 67 in Pakistan

The death toll from a massive fire at a major shopping mall in Pakistan's commercial capital of Karachi rose to 67, with 77 people still missing, as search efforts entered their seventh day on Friday, local media reported.

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso told reporters the search and rescue operation is in its final stage, expected to conclude on Friday, according to Geo News.

He said 67 bodies have been recovered so far.

Police Surgeon Dr. Samia Syed said post-mortem examinations of all recovered bodies have been completed, with 16 victims identified so far, including eight through DNA testing.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has called for a judicial inquiry into the fire, saying those responsible "should be identified and punished without delay."

The fire broke out on Saturday at the Gul Plaza shopping center on MA Jinnah Road, a busy commercial artery in Karachi's historic business district. Flames burned for more than 24 hours before firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.

Gul Plaza houses around 1,200 shops, including outlets selling clothing, electrical appliances, cosmetics, and crockery. Officials said the presence of highly flammable goods contributed to the rapid spread and intensity of the fire.



