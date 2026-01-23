China’s president stresses UN’s central role in call with Brazilian counterpart

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the UN's central role during a phone call with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Facing the turbulent international landscape, China and Brazil, as important members of the Global South, should firmly stand on the right side of history, better champion the common interests of both the two countries and the Global South, and jointly uphold the central position of the United Nations and international fairness and justice," Xi said, according to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on the US social media company X.

The Chinese leader's remarks came after the US President Donald Trump early this week said his "Board of Peace" on Gaza "might" replace the UN.

Last week on Friday, the White House announced the formation of the board to "play an essential role in fulfilling" the 20 points of Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

Trump formally rolled out the board on Thursday holding a signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump has invited many foreign leaders and several nations to join the board, including China. Beijing did not attend the signing ceremony in Davos.

He also expressed Beijing's commitment to "always being a good friend and partner of Latin American and Caribbean countries."

Beijing is willing to "comprehensively advance mutually beneficial cooperation" across various fields with Brazil and aim for development of bilateral relations, Xi said.



