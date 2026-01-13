China seeks to 'deepen' strategic partnership with Sri Lanka

China is willing to deepen strategic cooperative partnership with Sri Lanka, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, as he made a brief stopover in the South Asian island country while on his way back from a trip to Africa.

Wang met with his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The foreign minister praised Sri Lanka for its resilience following the recent devastating cyclone and reaffirmed China's readiness to provide assistance.

"China is willing to enhance exchanges of governance experience with Sri Lanka, expand practical cooperation in various fields, facilitate people-to-people exchanges, further deepen the strategic cooperative partnership based on sincere mutual assistance and everlasting friendship between the two countries," he said.

During the meeting, Wang emphasized China's willingness to expand exchanges in governance, infrastructure, maritime affairs, tourism, and cultural cooperation.

Wang also highlighted China's commitment to safeguarding the rights of developing countries, upholding multilateralism, and promoting a fairer global governance system.

Herath, for his part, reaffirmed Sri Lanka's adherence to the one-China principle and expressed firm support for China's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the news agency.

During the meeting, Herath also conveyed that the agreement related to the SINOPEC Oil Refinery Project in Hambantota will be finalized in the first quarter of 2026, according to a Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry statement.