Japan PM mulling snap election in coming weeks

Japan's Prime Ministeris considering calling a generalin the coming weeks to capitalise on strong public support for her government, media reports said Saturday.

Takaichi was appointed Japan's first woman prime minister in October and her cabinet is enjoying an approval rating of around 70 percent.

But her ruling bloc only has a slim majority in the powerful lower house of parliament, hindering its ability to push through her ambitious policy agenda.

She is considering dissolving the lower house at the start of a parliament session on January 23, the Yomiuri and Mainichi daily newspapers reported, citing unnamed government sources.

That would mean an election would be "highly likely to be held in early to mid-February", the Yomiuri said.

Some in Takaichi's administration hold the "persistent view that it should move to dissolve parliament early while support ratings remain high, in order to solidify its foundation," the Mainichi said, without citing sources.

Takaichi became Japan's fifth premier in as many years when she was elected, initially as the head of a minority government.

Her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party regained their lower-house majority in November after three lawmakers joined the LDP.

The ruling bloc remains a minority in the upper house.

Takaichi hopes a bigger majority will help her implement her agenda of more "proactive" fiscal spending and stronger intelligence capacities, the Yomiuri said.

It may also help Takaichi break the deadlock in a spat with China, according to the newspaper.

Ties have deteriorated since Takaichi suggested in November that Japan could intervene militarily if China ever launched an attack on Taiwan, the self-ruled island it claims.

Beijing has announced a broad ban on the export to Japan of "dual-use" goods with potential military applications, and has reportedly been choking off exports of rare-earth products crucial for making everything from electric cars to missiles.

Last month, Takaichi said she was "always open" to dialogue with China.