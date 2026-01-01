Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake rattles Indian Ocean region

 Contact Us
Published January 01,2026
A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Southeast Indian Ridge early Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The first earthquake of 2026 occurred at 0153GMT at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), triggering seismic activity in a remote part of the southern Indian Ocean.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties as the epicenter was far from populated areas.

The Southeast Indian Ridge is a major mid-ocean ridge, an underwater mountain range formed by tectonic plates slowly moving apart.