Asian leaders share messages of hope, unity as new year begins

Leaders across Asia on Thursday marked the arrival of the new year with messages of hope, unity, peace, and renewed resolve, while outlining aspirations for stability, prosperity, and progress ahead.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China has completed the 14th Five-Year Plan with solid gains in economic strength, innovation, ecological protection, and people's well-being, crediting the hard work and unity of the Chinese people, according to Xinhua News.

Looking ahead to 2026 and the launch of the 15th Five-Year Plan, he called for confidence, reform, openness, and high-quality development while reaffirming China's commitment to peace and global cooperation.

In his New Year message, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country had taken difficult but necessary decisions to stabilize the economy, restore confidence, and set the country on a path of recovery and sustainable growth.

"Pakistan continues to engage the world with confidence and responsibility," he said on US social media platform X.

Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peace, regional stability, and multilateral cooperation, stressing dialogue over confrontation and cooperation over unilateralism.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his New Year greeting, wished citizens good health, prosperity, and success in their endeavors.

"May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society," he wrote on X.

From Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus also extended season's greetings, expressing hope for a peaceful and prosperous New Year. He emphasized unity, opportunity, and social harmony, calling on the nation to work together to build a hopeful future.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to press ahead with reforms, strengthen the economy and diplomacy, tackle rising prices, and pass on a stronger, more hopeful Japan to future generations.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also greeted citizens with a brief New Year message.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reflected on the final day of the year as a time to coordinate preparations for the future.

He said Malaysia was focused on ensuring orderly planning, good governance, and the welfare of the people, expressing hope that the coming year would bring more meaningful progress for the country.