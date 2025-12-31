China launches 2 satellites for space technology verification

China launched two satellites into space Wednesday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan, a report said.

The Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites were launched at 6.40 am local time (2240GMT Tuesday) aboard a modified Long March-7 rocket, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The satellites successfully reached their designated orbit and will primarily be used for new technology verification tests related to space target detection.

The launch marked the 623rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the report added.