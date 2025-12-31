Türkiye to use bats in fight against insect threatening country’s hazelnut harvest

Türkiye will use bats in the fight against the brown marmorated stink bug, which threatens local agricultural products, especially hazelnuts, Semsettin Kulac, director of the Hazelnut Application and Research Center at Duzce University, told Anadolu.

Kulac said the insect, considered a "pandemic of agricultural plants," does not have enough natural predators in the country, which is why the "pest" must be combated comprehensively.

He noted that it damages 300 agricultural products, including hazelnuts, which have the highest commercial value.

"It directly damages corn, pears, apples and many other products we can name. It is essential to combat it collectively," he said.

Kulac said that experts from various universities across the country are continuing to identify bat species that eliminate the insect by feeding on it.

"This project will be unique not only in Türkiye, but also in the world," he stressed, adding that some bat species have already been identified.

Kulac said that Türkiye currently combats the brown marmorated stink bug through agricultural spraying and the use of samurai wasps.

He added that the project aims to help Turkish farmers who produce hazelnuts and other agricultural products.





