North Korea says it launched long-range cruise missiles

North Korea fired long-range strategic cruise missiles into the sea to test the combat readiness and counter-offensive capabilities of its missile forces, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

The exercise, which took place Sunday, involved long-range missile sub-units and was aimed at verifying firing procedures, maneuverability and the reliability of what it described as a key strategic weapon system, the report said.

The missiles flew along predetermined trajectories over the West Sea before striking their designated targets.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the drill.

KCNA quoted Kim as expressing "great satisfaction" with the results.

He stressed that regular testing of the components of North Korea's nuclear deterrent was a legitimate exercise of its right to self-defense amid persistent security threats.

He also reaffirmed Pyongyang's commitment to the continued development of the country's nuclear combat forces.