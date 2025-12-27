Former S. Korean security officials acquitted in border killing cover-up case

A South Korean court acquitted several former top security officials from the administration of ex-President Moon Jae-in, rejecting allegations that they covered up the 2020 killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korean forces, according to Yonhap News.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday found former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon, former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Jie-won, and former Defense Minister Suh Wook not guilty, citing insufficient evidence to prove deliberate wrongdoing.

Former Coast Guard Commissioner Kim Hong-hee and ex-NIS secretary Noh Eun-chae were also acquitted.

"By the prosecution's arguments, it would mean they disobeyed the president's orders, which is difficult to accept," the court said.

The case relates to the Sept. 22, 2020 killing of fisheries official Lee Dae-jun, who was shot dead by North Korean soldiers near the disputed Yellow Sea border after going missing from an inspection vessel, with his body later burned.

The court found no evidence of a coordinated cover-up or criminal intent.





