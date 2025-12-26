China launches new group of internet satellites

China on Friday launched a new group of internet satellites into space aboard an indigenously built Long March-8A carrier rocket, according to state media.

The rocket lifted off at 7.26 a.m. local time (2326GMT Thursday) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, located in the country's southern island province of Hainan, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The launch successfully placed the payloads — the 17th batch of low-Earth-orbit internet satellites — into their designated orbit, the report said.



