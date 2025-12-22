Japanese rocket fails to deploy satellite

The Japanese H3 rocket failed to deliver its payload into orbit, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced on Monday.

The H3 rocket carrying the sixth satellite in a seven-orbiter geolocation system lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima province; however, it failed to deliver its payload into orbit after liftoff, Kyodo News reported, citing the Science Ministry.

Earlier, JAXA confirmed that the second-stage engine shut down earlier than planned after the launch.

"We are currently investigating the situation. We will provide further information as soon as it becomes available," said the agency in a short statement.

Deployed across multiple orbital planes, the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System will allow Japan to deliver highly precise positioning services essential for smartphones and vehicle navigation, providing near-complete national coverage, including dense urban areas and mountainous regions, JAXA said.

Last week, Japan cancelled the launch of an H3 rocket carrying the Michibiki 5 satellite due to an abnormality in the launch system.

The launch, originally set for Dec. 7, was delayed at the time due to an issue with the rocket's inertial measurement unit. It was rescheduled to last Wednesday, then to Monday, after abnormalities were detected in the rocket and ground facilities.



